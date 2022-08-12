Children and adults can learn what it was like to attend a one-room schoolhouse on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The Old Stone School Association and the Historical Society of the Town of Middletown announced they are co-sponsoring Family Fun Day at the Old Stone Schoolhouse in Dunraven, two miles west of Margaretville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a media release said. In case of heavy rain, the free event will be held Sunday.
The historic school opened in 1820 and students in grades one through eight attended school there for 140 years, the release said.
Diane Galusha, president of the historical society, said the school has a “very, very long history. It was a school until the 1940s when it was closed.”
The school was almost taken by New York City and torn down when the Pepacton Reservoir was built, but there was “community uproar” and the land was seized but the building was given to the Old Stone School Association, she said. The schoolhouse is adjacent to the former Delaware & Northern Railroad tracks, Galusha said.
The building “is only open once or twice a year, so this is your chance to see inside,” she said.
Galusha said “A group of second graders from Margaretville visited the school earlier this year. It was a trial run for us.”
Costumed teachers will offer 20-minute lessons in arithmetic, reading and writing throughout the day, the release said. Galusha said Linda Armour and Agnes Laub will reprise the roles they had when the Margaretville students attended the school earlier this year.
Children will use slates to practice ciphering and will stitch their own copy book to demonstrate penmanship and spelling, the release said. They may be asked to read a poem aloud. Classroom games like “Button, button, who’s got the button?” will also engage the students. They can ring the school bell, see what it was like to carry pails of water from the pump and imagine going to the outhouse when nature called, the release said.
“Recess” will include old-fashioned outdoor games such as hoop rolling, catch, tag and three-legged races, the release said. Quieter activities, such as butter making, cat’s cradle, checkers, marbles and dominoes will be offered beneath a tent. Nature walks will include tree and wildflower identification, Galusha said.
Traditional music will be performed by Eli and Lillian Taylor.
Visitors are invited to bring a lunch and picnic on the grounds, as tables will be set up, Galusha said. She said people may want to travel after lunch to New Kingston, where there will be a historical festival.
Exhibits will highlight the history of Dunraven and the histories of some of Middletown’s other one-room schools. Galusha said the town had 26 one-room schools so children didn’t have to walk more than two miles to their school. The Stone Schoolhouse is on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
While there is no admission fee, donations toward the upkeep of this historic site — former District #10 — are welcome. The historical society will sell coloring books and raffle tickets for a basket of Catskills products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.