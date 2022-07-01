JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will host a free concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 3, at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson with the Upper Catskill String Quartet featuring violinists Heather Chan and Jessica Bellflower; Amy Tompkins on viola and Brittany Tissiere on cello.
According to a media release, the group of young musicians all participate actively in performance events throughout the Capital District, Catskill and Cooperstown areas with such organizations as the Catskill, Schenectady, Albany, Vermont, and Glens Falls Symphony Orchestras, and as free lance musicians.
The ensemble will take listeners on a journey through the history of Western classical dance music, featuring selections from nine composers spanning the 17th to 20th centuries.
The program will feature the Suite for Strings by Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704), Ancient Airs and Dances by Ottorino Respighi (1879-1936), and Rumanian Folk Dances by Bela Bartok (1881-1945) in addition to selections by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750), Georges Bizet (1838-1875), Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), Claude Debussy (1862-1918), Aaron Copland (1900-1990), and Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992).
A reception will follow.
