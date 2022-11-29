Students in Cindy Mostert’s first grade class at Delaware Academy Elementary School spent part of Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29, making dog biscuits for a fundraiser.
The dog biscuits will be sold from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society’s Holiday for the Heart at the Delaware County Historical Association on state Route 10 in Delhi.
“I’ve done this a log time personally, but wanted to get my first graders involved,” she said. “They will be sold for money to help the dogs at the shelter.” She also had students make biscuits last year for the shelter, she said.
The students wanted to make sure every dog at the shelter also got a dog biscuit and Mostert said she would let the staff at the shelter know.
Students waited as Mostert put a mixture of peanut butter, whole wheat flour, oats, eggs and milk onto parchment paper on a counter in the school’s kitchen. Cafeteria staff Faith Brown, Kathy Roloson and Jessica Schultz helped Mostert distribute dough and cookie cutters and helped roll out the dough. She said the ingredients were supplied by parents.
She instructed the students on how to knead the dough into balls and flatten them to be rolled out and cut into different shapes.
It was determined the dough was too crumbly and Brown and Roloson, members of the school’s cafeteria staff, added water to the dough to make it easier to knead.
Mostert held up cookie cutters shaped like dog bones, a gingerbread man, a circle and a heart the students could pick from to cut out the dog biscuits. She told her students she almost didn’t add the heart-shaped cookie cutter until “Miss Faith reminded me the name of the shelter is Heart of the Catskills.”
Students looked like they were having fun kneading and pounding the dough, rolling out the dough and cutting out the shapes.
Several students said they wanted to try the dough because it smelled so good. Mostert said they couldn’t eat the dough because there were raw eggs in it and it could make them sick.
“It smells so much like peanut butter,” several students said. Each student was able to cut out several biscuits and four large cookie sheets were filled with cookies that would be baked Wednesday morning.
