Children at the Andes Public Library were introduced to a variety of invertebrates and bugs that live in ponds during a summer reading program event Wednesday, July 13.
Each table had at least one clear plastic container that held water for guest speaker Betty Boomer to place the tiny creatures into. Boomer told the children she spent the past three days collecting the bugs from around her house in Kerhonkson.
The first bug was mosquito larvae, or “wrigglers,” which is an important food source for other animals in the pond, including frogs and fish, she said. Each child was given a magnifying glass to observe the bugs up close and a plastic spoon to use when prompted.
She then put three backswimmers into the plastic pond for the children to observe. She then had the children place the backswimmers using their spoons in a clear, tall plastic glass to see how they swim in ponds.
The whirligig beetle was next and the children were impressed with how fast it swims.
During the hands-on event, children were also able to observe water bugs, a toad and an Eastern spotted newt.
Boomer said she wanted to get children interested in learning about bugs and invertebrates because “without these creatures there wouldn’t be much other life.”
She told those in attendance about an 11-year-old boy who studied monarch butterfly chrysalises and noticed prior to hatching some chrysalises would get a white line across them, halfway down, and every one turned out to be a male butterfly.
“I love doing this program,” Boomer said.
She said she was an English teacher in Saginaw, Michigan, and met someone who had sailed on a boat for a year. This boat was the Clearwater sloop that sails in the Hudson River while the crew conducts research and gives educational tours to students. It sounded interesting, so she got a leave of absence for one school year and “stayed in the Hudson Valley looking at a lot of creatures,” she said.
She said she fell in love with the area and took another year’s leave, then moved to the Hudson Valley permanently. She said she also raises moths and butterflies and was “heartened to see monarch eggs” around her house and in Stone Ridge with the past few days.
Wednesday’s program was the second summer reading program event offered at the library this summer. Next Wednesday, Robert and Johanna Titus will be at the library to talk about the Catskill Sea. Library Director Pamela West Finkle said it will be broken into two sessions, with the younger children invited to come at 11:15 a.m. to look at fossils, and older children invited to come at 11:45 a.m. to get a more in-depth discussion about the sea that covered the Catskills 350 million years ago.
This year’s national summer reading program’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and West-Finkle said “we put our own little spin on it.”
The first week the library hosted a beach party with singer Bobby Curious on the back lawn of the library and on July 27, Story Laurie will present “Seven Seas Adventures.” The library will also host Green Golly’s musical comedy “A Different Dragon” on July 23, at 1 p.m.
The library is also celebrating its centennial this year, and there will be a birthday party at the library from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
The library will hold its annual garden tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6. It will conclude its summer offerings with a performance of the Arm-of-the-Sea Theater at 2 p.m. at the Andes Central School on Andes Community Day, Aug. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.