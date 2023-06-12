A fire destroyed a home in Delhi Sunday afternoon.
Delhi Fire Department Chief William Cairns said a passerby alerted 911 to the fire, but the single-story residence was "fairly well-involved by the time we got on scene. It was clear [...] it wasn't going to be a save. It was a total loss."
Firefighters from the Delhi, Bovina, Andes and Walton battled the blaze on Federal Hill Road #1 for a few hours, he said. Delhi and Andes ambulances were also on the scene and Bloomville Fire Department was on standby.
Cairns said the water supply was good. "There was a low number of manpower," he said. "That's why there were so many departments called. It was fairly warm yesterday afternoon so we needed more manpower."
There were 30 firefighters on the scene, he said. "Everybody did a great job."
Cairns said the investigation into what started the fire indicates it was started by a heat lamp for small guinea hens. He said there are two cats unaccounted for, who may have escaped through the pet door.
He said the department was able to "salvage a small amount of the occupant's belongings."
The occupant said they cold stay with nearby family and friends and did not request assistance from the Red Cross.
