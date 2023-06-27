Agriculture communication, a Bachelor of Science program, will be introduced to SUNY Cobleskill students for the first time this fall.
According to a media release, unifying core curriculum elements of the college’s agriculture business and communications in technology programs, agriculture communication is the first and only bachelor's program of its kind in the Northeast U.S.
The four-year program, combining technical skills in graphic design and digital media production with foundational and advanced courses in communication and agriculture, will prepare students to succeed in a wide variety of agricultural and food-related media and marketing positions through hands-on, multidisciplinary coursework with expert faculty.
The agriculture communication curriculum will encompass digital media, web design, interpersonal and intercultural communication, journalism, food systems, marketing, promotion and sales, agricultural policy, law, ethics and leadership. With those disciplines, students will acquire a working knowledge of agribusiness principles and an understanding of the U.S. agricultural system and the roles they play in the global food economy.
The degree track will also allow students to select upper-level courses for those who wish to focus on one specific expertise within the program. Career pathways for graduates include agricultural education or business, marketing and public relations, journalism, digital media production and government affairs.
Visit cobleskill.edu for more information.
