SUNY Delhi students will fan out in the village of Delhi and surrounding areas Saturday, April 22, to participate in the annual Community Service Day.
“This year we will be assisting with construction of the Sheldon Park Community Gardens, planting trees at the Outdoor Education Center, helping run activities at the Birdsong Farm Earth Day celebration, and engaging in clean up efforts on campus and throughout the village,” Ann-Lis Glenn, coordinator of the O’Connor Center for Community Engagement & Veteran Student Support at SUNY Delhi, said in an email.
In the past, students have cleaned village streets and parks, washed windows along Main Street in Delhi, completed painting projects and done landscaping work at area cemeteries, public squares and the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, she said. “Our students have also collected donations for the food bank and baked cookies with residents of the ARC of Delaware County,” she said. “Student, faculty, and staff volunteers work alongside community members on projects that benefit non-profit organizations and general community-wide initiatives.”
Glenn said the Community Service Day is coordinated by the O’Connor Center for Community Engagement and pairs students with community organizations and municipal offices in the greater Delhi community.
“Community Service Day has long been a signature event at SUNY Delhi,” she said. “The O’Connor Center for Community Engagement was established on campus in January of 1999 and the first service day event was held that spring, on May 3, 1999. Community Service Day 2009 marked the 10 Year Anniversary celebration of the OCCE; the OCCE’s 20th Year Anniversary was celebrated in fall of 2018 to coincide with that year’s Community Service Day event. Next year, will be another big milestone as we celebrate 25 years of the campus and community coming together to make a difference through this annual tradition and the on-going projects and volunteer opportunities that the center coordinates throughout the year.”
In addition to helping on Community Service Day, the center helps connect students with community organizations that might need help hosting community dinners or other events, she said. “Most project sites are located within the village of Delhi, but groups with transportation are able to deploy to sites in neighboring townships or villages,” she said.
In the past, the time of the service day varied between the fall and spring semesters or during both semesters, she said. Several years ago, the decision was made to link the event with Earth Day activities, so it is traditionally held the fourth Saturday in April, or whichever date is closest to April 22, she said.
Community organizations that want help with a project on April 22 can fill out an application at https://tinyurl.com/5bp4w3fx. Applications are due April 10, Glenn said.
