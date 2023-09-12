SUNY Delhi’s Farnsworth Hall is undergoing a major renovation.
According to the State University Construction Fund website, it is a $36.1 million renovation. The building, which housed the veterinary science technology, architecture and turf management programs, was gutted, and is in the process of being renovated.
Construction started in the spring of 2022, but before that, the programs in the building had to move to other buildings on campus.
For the veterinary science technology program, that meant renovating the campus’s dairy barn to include a surgical space, SUNY Delhi’s Dean of the School of Veterinary and Professional Studies Bret Meckel said. This space will continue to be used once Farnsworth Hall is renovated, giving the college additional lab space so more courses can be taught.
“Having this brand new space for our vet tech program will elevate the college as the top vet tech program in the country,” Vice President for College Advancement Michael Sullivan said.
Meckel said the facility’s size and scope will also make it “one of the largest in the country. It’s appropriate because we were the first in the nation.” SUNY Delhi established its veterinary technology program in 1961.
The college offers both associate — online and in-person — and bachelor’s degrees in veterinary technology, Meckel said. It is the first year the college has offered the online course. There are 220 students in the associate degree and 50 students in the bachelor’s degree programs.
Students in the program are able to complete internships at veterinary clinics throughout the state, and it’s common to find a SUNY Delhi graduate at clinics throughout the state, Meckel said. Students also have the opportunity to travel to Africa to complete an internship during winter break.
Students earn hands-on experience working on animals including cats, dogs, laboratory animals and primates at Farnsworth Hall, Meckel said. The primates are retired research animals and spend their retirement watching television and interacting with students. At the farm, students work with chickens, sheep, goats, cows, alpacas and horses. Meckel said he hoped to introduce more exotic animals and wildlife in the program, as some students go on to become wildlife rehabilitators.
Meckel, Sullivan and Interim Provost David Brower, were led on a tour of the construction site by Jay Hall, construction project manager from LeChase and Morgan McKee, assistant director for capital construction on campus.
When Farnsworth Hall is complete it will house state-of-the-art laboratories, kennels, cold storage rooms, surgical and diagnostic imaging suites, diagnostic labs, necropsy lab with a viewing room and cold storage area, a cage washer, new entrances, a community-facing animal clinic, faculty offices, lounges for faculty and students, clinical rooms with cameras to record students so the videos can be reviewed, new heating, ventilation and water systems and sterilization rooms.
A new elevator shaft and stairway wing and an addition to the third floor were also added to the building. The building will have geothermal heat and be energy efficient.
Hall said 143 wells 248 feet deep were dug for the new geothermal heat pumps under the new soccer field. The air will be pumped there and back to heat the building.
