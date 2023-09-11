The rain held off long enough Monday for SUNY Oneonta to remember the lives lost, including seven alumni, during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
The ceremony began with a presentation of colors by an honor guard composed of members from the State Police, SUNY Oneonta Police Department, Oneonta Police Department and Oneonta Fire Department marching down the sidewalk to a memorial on the campus. Members of the Oneonta State Emergency Squad lined the sidewalk during the service.
The national anthem was sung by the SUNY Oneonta World Chorus, conducted by Professor Timothy Newton.
Oneonta Firefighter Anthony Capristo and Oneonta Police Officer Michael Halper presented helmets honoring the first responders who died during the terror attacks.
The SUNY Oneonta Woodwind Ensemble performed “Chorale from The Planets,” conducted by Adjunct Lecturer Robin Seletsky.
Greg Floyd, class of 1980, and Olivia Schuler, class of 2024, who are on the Alumni Association Board of Directors laid a wreath at the base of the monument.
According to the program, the monument was designed by local sculptor Charles Bremer. It consists of two 12-foot columns representing the twin towers. Floral designs and a seven-pointed star depict where the airplanes struck the towers. A plaque near the memorial said, “We dedicate this memorial and place of contemplation to all those who lost their lives in the World Trade Center disaster, including families and friends of the College at Oneonta, and especially our alumni who perished that day.” Below the dedication, the names are listed.
Floyd, anchor of WRGB in Albany, then read the names of the alumni lost — Martin Lizzul, class of 1991; Lynne Irene Morris, class of 2000; Michael J. Mullin, class of 1996; Jeffrey R. Nussbaum, class of 1986; Kevin Owen Reilly, class of 1995; Brian J. Terrenzi, class of 1995; and “My friend Glenn J. Winuk, class of 1983.” A chime was rung after each name was read. Students who have received the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association Annual 9/11 Memorial Scholarship — John Bernardi, Madelyn Brophy, Robert Brown, Anna Guzzo, Jordan Macak and Schuler, all members of the class of 2024, and Ison Wakazadi, class of 2025, laid flowers at the base of the monument after the names were read.
After the presentation of flowers, Stephen Yerly of the Leatherstocking District Pipe Band played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
Floyd said after the ceremony Winuk’s brother, Jay, was in his class and he was friends with both brothers. He said Glenn’s story was “amazing.
“He was a lawyer and a lifelong volunteer firefighter working near the World Trade Center. As soon as tragedy struck, he ran to help. He grabbed a medic bag from the FDNY and saved countless lives,” he said.
Glenn died when the South Tower collapsed, Floyd said. His body was found six months later and the medical bag “was clutched in his hand,” he said.
Floyd said after Glenn’s death, Jay lobbied to make Sept. 11, a day of service in the country.
As Floyd was talking to someone after the ceremony, a retired Fire Department of New York firefighter, who didn’t give his name, thanked Floyd and the alumni association for holding the solemn remembrance ceremony, saying it was the closest one to where he lives.
Floyd said he started coming to the ceremony three years ago, and it’s “a wonderful way to salute all seven alumni,” he said. “All are missed dearly.”
As a member of the board, he helps select the scholarship recipients. “One of the best things is we get to talk to them about the people who died,” he said. “It keeps honoring them.”
