SUNY Oneonta announced it will host a lecture and workshops on the topic of “Trauma in the Educational Setting” on Monday, April 17.
“During the 2020 political upheaval, counselors nationally saw increasing rates of clients presenting with trauma that resulted from discrimination and violence targeting marginalized groups,” said Melissa Fallon-Korb, licensed psychologist and director of the SUNY Oneonta Counseling Center.
Fallon-Korb said the workshop is geared toward educators, campus faculty and staff and community members and will “be an introduction to racial/oppression-based trauma, understanding what it is and how to support someone who’s experienced it.” The workshop “will teach what are the impacts on someone who has been a victim of racism, antisemitism, anti-LGBTQ discrimination or other types of discrimination. And how to support someone who’s had these experiences,” she said.
Fallon-Korb said guest speaker Maryam M. Jernigan-Noesi, founder and CEO of Jernigan & Associates, LLC, will also hold workshops for students, faculty and staff and was chosen because she is “a leader and expert in the field with a real actionable plan for supporting people who have experienced racial and oppression-based trauma.”
Jernigan-Noesi, a licensed psychologist, clinician scientist, educator and organizational consultant, will give a talk titled “Introduction to Oppression-Based Trauma in the Educational Setting” on Monday, April 17, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Hodgdon Instructional Resources Center, Lecture Hall 4, a media release said. The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs and the Office of Equity and Inclusion. Anyone who would like to attend but cannot be there in person can watch the presentation virtually and should RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/nhjtpknb.
Jernigan-Noesi’s contributions to the field of behavioral health have earned recognition from numerous organizations including the Ford Foundation and the American Psychological Association, the release said. She regularly holds mental health seminars for college counseling centers’ clinical staff, medical students and other providers focusing on mental health assessment. Her copyrighted self-care tool for students who have experienced racial or other identity-based oppression trauma is utilized by many universities, including SUNY Oneonta.
