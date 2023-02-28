A partnership between SUNY Oneonta and the Sidney Central School District aims to help combat the teacher shortage in the region.
Mark Davies, Dean of the School of Education, Human Ecology, and Sports Studies at the university, said he and the Chair of the department met with the administration at the Sidney district last March and April to discuss the partnership between the school and university. The two came up with a memorandum of agreement and the university students started in the fall semester.
“It’s nice to work with a willing partner,” Davies said. “It’s a good idea and a great program. Our students have been enjoying the program.”
According to a media release, 28 SUNY Oneonta students worked in 14 classrooms at Sidney Central School, and the district hosted six student teachers during the fall 2022 semester.
The teachers in those classrooms, and across the district, were so impressed with the students that Sidney now has more teachers than ever who are willing to have student teachers in their classrooms this spring, something Davies said is needed. He said students entering student teaching have the opportunity to either work in a district near where they live or near Oneonta. He said a majority of the spring semester student teachers chose to work in districts in the area. Students who want to teach middle and high school grades must have experience teaching both levels, according to state requirements, he said.
During the teaching methods classes, SUNY Oneonta Education students attend class at the university on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, he said. Students then spend the full day at Sidney Central School, shadowing teachers on Wednesday and helping with lesson plans. On Fridays, students have the opportunity to work as paid substitute teachers at the school if needed.
“There’s a lot of need for substitute teachers in the area,” he said. “Any time a student can be in charge of a class is a good thing. It gives them more confidence and they can apply what they’re learning in methods class.” The school district pays the students when they substitute teach, which is also a bonus, Davies said.
Sidney Central School Director of Curriculum Antonio Stenta said it also helps his district. “With districts experiencing shortages, this gives us a larger pool of substitutes and ones who are looking to become teachers in the future,” he said. “In some cases, those student teachers fill vacant positions as long-term substitute teachers.”
Three of the six student teachers are now employed as long-term substitutes in the district, the release said.
The collaboration also helps Sidney fill teacher vacancies, Stenta said. “Some of those positions have turned into full-time, tenure-track positions for the Oneonta students as well,” he said. “This allows us to recruit and hire quality teaching candidates.”
Having a substitute teacher whom students in the class already know is another bonus, Stenta said. “The students and student teacher have already developed relationships and routines, so it has less of a negative impact on our students when their regular teacher is not in the classroom because of the familiarity they have with the student teacher,” he said.
This spring, 40 Oneonta students are in Sidney for their teacher residency experiences: 22 Early Childhood Education students are at the Cullman Daycare Center, which houses Sidney’s universal pre-kindergarten program, and the other 18 Elementary Education students are in nine Sidney elementary classrooms, the release said. Spring semester SUNY Oneonta student teachers have doubled to 12, and seven of those 12 were among the fall block students at Sidney.
In addition to teaching, students will attend curriculum meetings, professional development opportunities and grade-level team meetings at Sidney, the release said. Sidney is hoping that the level of involvement in its culture will generate interest in future vacancies, and it hopes to offer teaching positions to SUNY Oneonta students once they graduate.
To help university students feel more at home, a “Red Dragon Room” was built in the Sidney Middle School, where Sidney staff and Oneonta students can share information after the class day has ended.
Davies said the university has similar partnerships with the Milford, Worcester and Oneonta City school districts, and is looking to expand to other districts.
