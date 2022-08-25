Delaware County Supervisors heard Wednesday that their tourism program is going well.
Davenport Town Supervisor and Economic Development Committee Chair Dennis Valente discussed how the county’s Economic Development office has handled tourism during the first eight months it has overseen the county’s tourism promotion program.
Valente said the county maintains the Great Western Catskills website and recently put out a printed travel guide with Blue Spark Creative Services for people to pick up and view. Valente said there was some debate about whether to put out a printed guide since some information inside could be out of date. Instead of listing information about businesses, the guide gives an overview about things to do in the county and has a QR code printed on pages where people can point their smart phones to connect to the website, he said.
“Year-to-date traffic has gone up 50% on the website,” he said. “It highlights the tourism season.”
He said tourism has been a “bright light” to the county so far this year as 14 new businesses geared toward tourism have started in the county. “Main Streets are coming around,” he said. “Public events have been well attended. The Meredith Dairy Fest and the festival for Bovina’s bicentennial were both well attended. Other events are still coming up and it’s still tourism season with fall foliage.”
Town supervisors were encouraged to pick up copies of the guide and place them at their town halls. Valente said he wanted to hear their feedback.
In other business, the board approved budget transfers during its Aug. 24 meeting to pay for a special education child and the increase in fuel costs.
During the meeting, Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who is chair of the Social Services Committee, said when the committee met last year to discuss the budget, members discussed how much to budget for children with special needs who are put in foster care.
“We budgeted for two; we have three,” he said.
Marshfield said the county has the funding in the medical assistance line of the budget. The board unanimously approved transferring $110,000 from the medical assistance line to the committee on special education line of the budget.
The increased fuel prices have also made the Department of Public Works exceed this year’s budget. The board approved moving $250,000 from the personal services line to the following budget lines: $34,000 for fuel oil, $183,000 for petroleum, oil and lube, $7,000 for propane and $26,000 for supplies.
The 2022 solid waste budget was also underfunded. The board approved moving $199,000 from the assigned unappropriated fund balance to the following budget lines: $42,000 for disposal of construction and demolition; $30,000 for disposal of tires; $102,000 for petroleum, oil and lube; and $25,000 for rent/lease mobile equipment.
The board approved a change order for the Knox Avenue Bridge project that was completed in Downsville. The board approved the $848,244 bid to ING Civil of Watervliet last year. The company built the bridge for $794,999.63, saving the county $53,224.37.
During the meeting, the board also set a public hearing for the Community Development Block Grant program administered by the state Office of Community Renewal Department of Economic Development. The county wants to submit an application for $300,000 for the establishment of a microenterprise program. The public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 28.
The board also accepted a $5,000 grant from Cornell Cooperative Extension to expand the county’s Office for the Aging Tai Chi for Arthritis project.
