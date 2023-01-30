The Oneonta Common Council’s Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee discussed half of the items on its agenda Monday before having to adjourn so another city committee could meet.
Committee Chair David Rissberger rearranged the agenda so members of the public who were in favor of recognizing Garth Stam with an honorary sign on Grant Street could be heard first.
According to the SUNY Oneonta Hall of Fame website, Stam was the college’s men’s soccer coach for 28 years and led the team to undefeated seasons in 1971 and 1973.
Rissberger said at the last meeting the committee discussed whether to change the name of Grant Street to Garth Stam Way or to keep Grant Street and make it an honorary street like they do in New York City. Rissberger also asked the group that came forward with the request to ask SUNY Oneonta if a street on campus could be renamed Garth Stam Way.
SUNY Oneonta Men’s Soccer Coach Iain Byrne said he asked the college, but if a street name was changed it would have to be attached to a fundraiser drive. “It’s quite complicated,” he said. “We all felt the honorary designation of Garth Stam Way would be great.”
Rissberger asked Oneonta Historian Mark Simonson what the history of Grant Street was. Simonson said the streets were built when the Normal School was started in 1887 and seem to honor Civil War generals. Some of the other streets in the same area are Sherman and Sheridan, he said.
New committee member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, said he was in favor of the honorary street sign and asked if there was a procedure for naming streets.
Rissberger said there wasn’t. Mark Davies, D-Third Ward, said the request is a “good opportunity to review our street naming policy.”
Rissberger and Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward agreed a street renaming policy should be drawn up so in the future there is a blueprint for how groups can suggest honorary street names and what the criteria would be. The policy would also include what colors and fonts the street signs would use, the committee agreed.
The Deer Management Task Force presented a deer reduction program for humanely managing the herd. The program was presented to the committee in written form prior to the meeting and members were on hand to answer questions.
The task force found the overabundance of deer in Oneonta has not only impacted the environment, but also the health of the deer and people due to tick-borne illnesses and vehicle/deer collisions.
The task force recommends reducing the herd numbers by having state Department of Environmental Conservation-approved deer depredation permits. “This approach is not considered regular hunting,” the report said. “This preferred low-cost method uses proficient crossbow hunters at baited locations. The activities will be coordinated by the program supervisor.”
The task force recommends using city property during the first year of the program. Participants would have to pass a sharp-shooter’s test before being able to participate in the program, the report said. The program includes baiting deer on a property and having the participant either sit in a tree stand or behind a blind with a crossbow, the report said.
The participant would have to be more than 250 feet away from a house or other dwelling, the report said. Neighbors would be required to sign an agreement letter to allow the property owner to have the program on their property.
The deer that are killed would be taken offsite to be dressed and butchered and the participant can keep as much venison as they want and the rest of the meat is donated to local soup kitchens, the report said.
The report said a Deer Management Oversight Committee will have to be formed to oversee the program.
Harrington said he would like to have public forums where representatives from the DEC explained to residents what the program is and why it is needed for the health and safety of not only the deer herd, but the residents and the environment. “People are already taking portions of these reports and putting them on social media out of context,” he said.
Rissberger said the recommendations will be given to City Attorney David Merzig to look through to see if there are any liability issues before the committee makes any recommendations to the Common Council.
The committee also discussed the 2022 report given by Destination Oneonta and discussed 2023 events. Destination Oneonta Event Manager David Kropp said last year’s movie night was poorly attended, so the group is working with the city Parks Department to hold joint movie nights this year.
The committee was unable to discuss park service fees, 5K race courses and the Wilber Park Master Plan, due to time constraints.
