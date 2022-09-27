The Taste of the Catskills Festival will return to Delhi on Columbus Day Weekend after a two-year hiatus.
The festival showcases food, beer and crafts grown or made in the Catskills, festival organizer Jonah Shaw said.
Shaw said he held some Taste of the Catskills dinners at the Quarter Moon Café and held a Taste of the Catskills event on the Delaware and Ulster Railroad in Arkville in the early 2000s. He said he was interested in having a festival, but operating a restaurant took too much time.
“Finally, in 2010 I was working with Brewery Ommegang, working as a consultant and doing catering jobs and found myself with some time,” he said. “2010 was the first year, but I had been planning it for 10 years.”
He said he looked at several venues throughout Delaware County, then had the idea to ask Jay and Abby Wilson if the festival could be held at their farm, Maple Shade Farm at 2066 county Route 18 in Delhi.
Shaw said he had known the Wilsons in high school. The couple had recently moved back to the area and started their farm when he approached them about using their property for the festival. “They loved the idea,” he said. “It’s been a great fit.”
He said the festival has grown every year since the beginning and averages about 5,000 attendees. He said he doesn’t know how this year’s attendance will compare with previous years. “The biggest factor is always the weather,” he said. “After being cooped up for two years, I don’t know if there will be a big influx or not.”
Shaw said the festival is promoted from the Hudson River to Sharon Springs and several people from the Capital District, lower Hudson Valley and second homeowners living in New York City and New Jersey attend the festival every year along with local residents.
“I like seeing everyone working cooperatively to promote the area,” Shaw said. “An event such as this showcases the makers of the area and makes it thrive.”
In addition to food, beverage and craft vendors, the festival has workshops, live music and children’s activities. “The workshops are different this year,” he said. “We have the bounce house, the Arm of the Sea Theater and Catskill Puppets all returning. There are two stages of music; the main stage and the acoustic stage.”
He said the festival features several local music artists and one national act, Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters.
Some workshops people can take during the festival include learning about the dairy industry from the dairy ambassadors, needle felting, nature crafts, vintage fashion shows, the business of growing hemp, mixology, paint and sip, and a book reading with Bovina Town Historian Ray LaFever.
Shaw said between 40 and 50 vendors have signed up so far. “It’s down a little bit, but people are still calling,” he said. The cutoff for vendors is Friday, Sept. 30, he said.
The main activities are held under tents and in the barn, so the show will go on rain or shine. For a complete schedule, visit tasteofthecatskills.com.
