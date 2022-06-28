Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of the initial intake tool to help small businesses determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program.
The $250 million COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program will support small businesses that made investments to comply with emergency orders and regulations or to increase public safety in response to COVID-19, a media release said. If deemed eligible by the screening tool, a link to the application will be provided when the program application opens.
According to the release, eligible COVID-19-related costs include, but are not limited to:
• Supplies to disinfect or protect against COVID-19 transmission
• Costs associated with expanding, or defining space to accommodate social distancing
• HVAC equipment
• Expenses related to increased outdoor activity and outdoor space expansions
• Machinery and equipment to facilitate contactless sales
Tax credits will cover 50% of eligible costs, up to $50,000, for a maximum tax credit award of $25,000, and credits will be awarded on a first come first serve basis until program funds are depleted, the release said. Eligible businesses must operate a location in the state, have 100 or fewer employees, $2.5 million or less of gross receipts in the 2021 tax year, and at least $2,000 in eligible costs between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022.
Businesses are also encouraged to apply for the New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program which provides flexible grants of $5,000 to $50,000 for small businesses for COVID-19 expenses, the release said. However costs incurred between Jan. 1, 2021 and April 1, 2021 that were paid for with proceeds from this grant program are not eligible for a tax credit under the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program.
To receive a tax credit for their 2022 tax return, businesses must receive a tax credit certificate from Empire State Development on or before Dec. 31, the release said. Potential applicants are urged to complete the screening tool and apply as soon as the program is launched. For more information visit, the ESD website at esd.ny.gov/covid-19-capital-cost-tax-credit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.