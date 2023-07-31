The TEDxOneonta planning team has announced the speakers for its 2023 event.
Dan Buttermann, TEDxOneonta co-founder and executive producer, said the group received more than 90 submissions to be in this year’s series. “It’s the most applications we’ve had,” he said.
The theme this year is “Look Around, Look Ahead,” and members of the committee — Buttermann, A.J. Hecox, Lisa Samols, Jared Stanley, Liz Rickard, Leslie Parmerter, Lisa Meschutt and Pam Sparaco — evaluated the applications before deciding who would speak this year. “We wanted to make sure it’s ready for this year’s event,” he said. They also wanted completely different subjects, so if two people had similar subjects and one was more complete than another, the committee suggested the speaker reapply next year.
According to a media release, this year’s topics and speakers are: “Could Tourists Save Your Town?” by Josiah Brown, “Managing Multiple Identities” by Julianne Kirkland, “The Paradox of Ethical Fashion” by Keneea Linton-George, “Painting a Diverse Future: Inspiring Young Minds to Erase Algorithmic Bias in AI” by Noemie Florant, “Hard Work Doesn’t Have to be Hard” by Jean Tien, and “Unleashing Human Potential Through Volunteerism: A Dyslexic’s Journey to Self-Discovery” by Juan Montenegro.
Buttermann said he’s excited to see all of the speakers and said people who have come to see one speaker may find a different speaker more interesting. “There’s something for everybody,” he said.
TEDxOneonta is designed to bring together a diverse group of community members to share ideas and become change-makers, the release said.
“TEDxOneonta is just the start of the conversation — it makes new connections, reinforces or reignites existing ones. It will open the door of possibility and keep inspiration a part of our lives,” the release said. “Participants will get to know each other and share their stories as well. The event is not a concert or a performance, but one that requires participation and a willingness to engage”
TEDxOneonta is the first program of the Upstate Leadership Conference Inc. The mission of the ULC is to “serve the leadership needs of the public, private and civil sectors of local economies through activities that share ideas, best practices and foster collaboration,” according to the release.
The talk will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the main hall of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. Tickets are $25 until Aug. 18, and $30 thereafter. Space is limited.
Buttermann said the talk sold out in 2019 and has been building back since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 talk.
Tickets are available at www.tedxoneonta.com.
