I turned 18 in January.
It was a surreal day for many reasons. I mean, who has not thought about the day they turn 18 before? In every coming-of-age movie, 18 is the year you are finally an adult. Overnight, you are treated differently and magically gain amazing responsibility. Nevertheless, as I found, turning 18 is just like turning 9, 14 or 20. You don’t feel the impact all in one day; over time, you slowly feel the ripples of your age. On my birthday, I became a legal adult, but I didn’t even know what that meant — as it turns out, quite a bit changed on that magical day.
According to New York state, I can now drive past 9 p.m. and have more than one passenger in the car. Then all the big things that most people already know, I can now vote, buy a lottery ticket, have a credit card and even have my own bank account. While most of those things don’t make instant changes to my life, my bank was pretty fast — they instantly froze my parent’s access to my joint account. What I was most excited about when turning 18 was registering to vote. So as soon as I could I tried to register, but in true DMV fashion, it didn’t work, and of course, I had no idea why. It turns out that I had to wait to get my updated driver’s license. I got my voter ID in the mail today and am very excited to vote in my first local election in March.
There are also fun perks of being a legal adult. I can sign my own school permission slips now, which is very convenient. No more “oh, crap” moments in class when you forget to get your parents to sign that extremely time-sensitive permission slip is pretty nice. Another fun perk is that I can adopt an animal. The only problem is that I still live with my parents, and I doubt they would be very happy if I came home with another dog or a parrot. I can also skydive now. Although I have no interest in doing so, it is fun to know I have the choice.
Along with the fun of being 18, there are also more severe privileges. I can now join the military or adopt a child — I believe I am not ready for either at this age. Speaking of age, while my life as an adult is just beginning, I can draft and sign my own will, which is a morbid thought on your 18th birthday.
Upon turning 18, you also find some strange rules, at least in my opinion, regarding what you can and can’t do. For example, some things become legal at 18 in other countries but not in the United States. The most common is drinking alcohol, which isn’t legal in America until you are 21. Other strange rules include that I can legally rent a hotel room but can’t rent a car. I can work as a bartender and sell alcohol, but I can not legally drink what I serve. Other rules only apply to one gender. While I get the choice to join the military in some other countries, when men turn 18, they start their compulsory military service. Interestingly America still has a similar rule. If you are a man turning 18, you must register for the Selective Service, which means if enacted by Congress, you can be drafted into the military. Women turning 18 have no such obligation.
It can feel overwhelming with all the chaos of life around the time you turn 18. But for the most part, turning 18 only changes little things, and you still have plenty of time to figure the big stuff out. While your choices may feel super permanent, especially when attached to your new adult status, adulthood is just a stage in life. Even at 18, you are still just a teenager, and while navigating the grey zone between these two identities, remember not to waste your teenage years living in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.