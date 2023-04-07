Over the last two days, I attended Georgetown Admissions Ambassador Program Weekend at Georgetown University, an open house meant to give prospective students more information about academics and campus life at Georgetown.
It’s funny because I’ve only seen college open houses in movies, and I joked with my dad about how I hoped this open house would be just like the one in Pitch Perfect, in which there was a big activities fair, motivational speakers and musical performances.
To my, and his, great surprise, Georgetown’s open house didn’t disappoint. We gathered in Gaston Hall, a massive, beautiful over 200-year old lecture hall to listen to a speech given by Georgetown’s new basketball coach, watch dances and a cappella groups, and hear from current students. We also attended enough activities and panels to make your head spin, and there was even an activities fair, albeit a small one because of the rainy weather.
What I gained from all of this was an undeniable sense that I need to attend this school. While there were some drawbacks, they didn’t compare to all the opportunities and experiences I’ll gain if I attend Georgetown.
It was amazing how the students described that seeing Harry Styles on the street, seeing both Clintons give speeches, performing in front of Kamala Harris, and running into Joe Biden at church are simply commonplaces at Georgetown. Some students even admitted that they sometimes skip opportunities to meet or hear from famous individuals because they have class or are just so used to fantastic people being around campus all the time. That alone was enough to make me want to commit to Georgetown right then and there.
But it got better, even. I also learned that there are over 300 clubs and organizations at Georgetown, so there’s really something for everyone. I’m already excited at the prospect of joining a running club and Georgetown’s equestrian team, not to mention the International Relations Club or the Center for Social Justice Research, Teaching and Service.
Georgetown will even fund trips you take as part of your courses. For instance, although you still technically pay to study abroad, the cost is comparable to Georgetown’s cost of attendance, and the university funds other smaller trips to places like Nepal and Cuba. Sometimes they’re completely free, and other times all you need to provide is a small up-front payment. This tidbit of information was especially jaw-dropping, and I can only imagine what it’s like to take full advantage of these amazing trips.
And with all the information about supportive, intelligent professors and after hearing so many fantastic faculty speakers, I couldn’t help but see my future laid out in front of me. I was so overwhelmed with feelings of excitement, anticipation and gratitude, that it almost brought me to tears. It felt like home, or at least an elevated, adventurous new version of home.
Will making the transition to college be difficult? Very. Will I miss my friends and family? Of course. But knowing I can have the full breadth of Georgetown University at my fingertips certainly makes the idea of that transition much easier to digest.
I know that if I choose to attend Georgetown, I’ll not only find a supportive student body, but I’ll also find supportive professors, inspirational, driven people and limitless opportunities for someone interested in international politics and diplomatic studies. I’ll become a part of hilarious traditions like the Hoya Howl, attend sporting events, and who knows? Maybe I’ll even bring back the tradition of stealing the clock hands off Healy Hall’s massive clock tower!
All in all, I have this new yearning inside me to get out into the world and act. I want to make huge waves in college, and I want to take full advantage of everything my college experience has to offer. And, I’ve learned, what better place to fulfill this hunger for knowledge and change than at Georgetown?
