Teenager dies in Maryland crash
State Police announced a 17-year-old female was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle accident in the town of Maryland.
Police had not released the identity of the victim at press time. However, the Schenevus Central School District posted a letter on its Facebook page and announced recent 2022 graduate Mackenzie Straight was killed in the accident.
According to a media release, troopers from the Oneonta barracks were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on county Highway 42 in the town of Maryland.
Troopers and Otsego County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the operator was traveling south on county Highway 42 when, for an unknown reason, her vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree the release said.
In the letter addressed to the school district community, Superintendent Theresa Carlin said she “spoke with Mackenzie’s family earlier today and let them know that our school community is here for anything they may need in the days and weeks ahead. Our hearts go out to Mackenzie’s family and friends as well as our thoughts and support.”
Carlin said grief counselors are available for anyone affected by the accident. Current students and classmates of Straight can call the school at 607-638-5581 to make an appointment.
