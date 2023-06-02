A teenager was struck by a pickup truck early Friday morning in the town of Richfield, State Police said.
According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, troopers from the Richfield Springs barracks responded to a call at 2:24 a.m. Friday, June 2, of a person struck by a pickup truck along state U.S. Route 20 in Richfield. According to the email, the driver of the pickup truck noticed a person lying on the roadway, but was unable to stop and avoid the person. The person got up, went to the shoulder of the road and collapsed, she said.
The pedestrian was identified as a 15-year-old male of West Winfield,. He was transported by Bridgewater EMS to Bridgewater Fire Department then transported by a LifeNet helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup was not injured and was cooperative with the State Police, Dembinska said.
