Bridge 73, located on Harper Road over Middle Brook in the Town of Harpersfield, will be temporarily closed, the Delaware County Department of Public Works announced in a media release Wednesday.
The bridge is located approximately 650 feet east of the intersection of Harper Road and County Route 29.
Beginning on Monday, July 10, officials will be conducting a deck replacement. The work is expected to be complete by August 31, according to the release.
The traveling public should seek alternate routes during this work, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.