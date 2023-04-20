The Charter Review Committee debated term limits and streamlining the city of Oneonta's hiring process during its meeting April 20.
The committee continued to talk about term limits for boards, ad hoc committees and commissions and the reappointment of a member after a lapse of time if no other person can be found for the position. Members of a board, committee or commission can serve three terms, then must exit the body.
During the meeting, Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward and chair of the Charter Review Committee, Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, and Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward talked about the time frame and documentation the mayor would need to submit to the council if he or she wanted to reappoint someone to a board, committee or commission.
Carson suggested six months. Lipari Shue suggested three months as it was a fiscal quarter, and the other two agreed. Harrington said the mayor needed to have documentation, including names, dates and times, that they expended a reasonable effort to reach out to other people to be members on the committee.
Carson asked if there should be a number of people the mayor needs to ask before he submits his documentation. Lipari Shue said if the mayor reached out to 10 people to be on the Parks and Recreation committee, the council may ask he or she to keep looking. But if the mayor reached out to 10 people to be on the zoning or airport commission, the council may see that as enough people.
Lipari Shue said she was contacted by people interested in learning more about the airport commission and wanted to know if there was any training people can go through before sitting on the commission. Carson said there is a training conference and reading materials from the Federal Aviation Administration and people have to do homework before each meeting, similar to the zoning and planning commission meetings.
The committee came up with some wording about reappointing members they will give City Attorney David Merzig to look at prior to the next meeting.
Whether or not term limits should be extended to elected officials was also debated.
Carson and Harrington said they were in favor of two consecutive terms for the mayor's position and three consecutive terms for the council members' positions.
Lipari Shue said she probably wouldn't support putting term limits for the mayor and council members in the charter. She said if people don't think they are being represented well in their ward, then they can run against the person in the election.
The committee talked with City Administrator Greg Mattice about streamlining the hiring process. Lipari Shue, Harrington and Carson all agreed the city administrator should be able to hire anyone to fill a vacant position that's already in the budget, provided the person wasn't a department head or an assistant department head.
Carson, Harrington and Lipari Shue said the council should still approve the department heads and assistant department heads. Harrington also wanted to be able to sit in on the interview for department heads. Lipari Shue asked if a video of the interview could be recorded and provided to the council.
Mattice said the committee needs to define what a department head is in the charter. He also said some of the departments listed in the charter don't exist any more.
Members of the committee were going to look through the charter and come back to the next meeting with a list of department heads and how they want to word streamlining the hiring process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.