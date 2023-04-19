Three local teachers were recognized in Albany Wednesday for earning a national honor.
Neil Snedeker, a science teacher at Sharon Springs Central School; Dove Karn, a career and technical teacher at Margaretville Central School; and Alyssa Tusang Lillich, an elementary teacher for the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School district, joined 72 other teachers, leaders from the state United Teachers, state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. and others to celebrate the accomplishment of earning certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, a media release said.
National Board Certification — akin to medical doctors earning board certification in their chosen specialty — is "a rigorous, voluntary program that requires portfolios, student work samples, videos and extensive analysis of their teaching and student learning," the release said. It takes most teachers as many as 400 hours just to complete the application.
New York is home to 2,375 National Board Certified Teachers, with hundreds more educators still in the process, according to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, the NYSUT website said. In addition, 137 New York teachers completed the process to renew their National Board Certification in 2022.
