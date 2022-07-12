Powerful thunderstorms hit southern Otsego and Delaware counties Tuesday, July 12, downing trees and knocking out power.
A thunderstorm hit the Oneonta area around 2:30 p.m. with winds that knocked down trees and branches throughout the city.
Oneonta Fire Department Captain Brad Smith said the department watched the storm from inside the department headquarters. He said “high wind” caused the damage around the city. “I never saw hail, but it was raining sideways,” he said.
“As soon as the rain stopped, the calls started,” he said.
The first call was for tree on wires at 12 Shepherd Avenue and NYSEG was called to assist, he said. The second one was to a tree down on Blodgett Drive, “which was handled much easier” than the next call, he said.
He said the third call was at 7 James Street where a tree uprooted and fell on a house. Smith said the person who lives in the house was in the hospital and was not at home during the thunderstorm.
Firefighters secured the scene as they waited for NYSEG to show up to cut power to the house. Smith said when they left the scene NYSEG and a tree cutting service were there and a contractor was on the way to secure the house.
While one crew was at the house on James Street, another crew was on Bevins Road for a call of wires down, Smith said. While there, they got a call of a tractor trailer smoking coming down Franklin Mountain on state Route 28.
Smith said all firefighters on duty responded to the calls, and because of the multiple calls, the department had to call in extra crews to help.
Smith said the storm struck Otego prior to striking Oneonta and caused some damage in that area. The storm also hit Davenport and the Davenport and East Meredith fire departments were called to assist with wires and trees down.
While the fire crew was at the house on James Street, thunder could be heard in the distance.
That line of thunderstorms stretched from Franklin to Deposit and struck central Delaware County from the western border to Roxbury in the east.
According to the NYSEG power outage map, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 165 households in Otsego County and 2,276 households in Delaware County were without power. Delaware County Electric Cooperative reported 97 households were without power as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
