Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.