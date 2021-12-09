No injuries were reported after a semi tractor-trailer hauling more than 40,000 pounds of beer products overturned early Tuesday in Chautauqua County.
Kennedy and Falconer volunteer firefighters were among many agencies that responded to the rollover, which was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Quaint and Clay Pond roads in the town of Poland. The semi was reported to be carrying beer in various forms — including bottles and kegs — connected to a local brewery when it overturned onto its driver's side when attempting to make a turn.
Heavy snow that fell late Monday into Tuesday that blanketed area roads likely contributed to the crash, Kennedy Fire Chief Keith Bean said. "100% involved," he said of the weather. "(The road) was all slush and snow, and when the driver took the curve it took him right down in the ditch."
County hazardous materials crews responded because of a diesel fuel spill from the semi. Specialized HAZMAT equipment was brought in from Bath.
The beer products, estimated to weigh between 40,000 and 45,000 pounds, had to be unloaded from the tipped semi by hand onto a new truck — a labor-intensive process.
"You can't just lift the truck like that with all the weight against the wall," Bean said. "It would snap."
Despite the crash, most of the cargo escaped significant damage.
"Nothing really broke actually," Bean said. "Some stuff broke and there was some damage, but nothing major."
The area was closed to traffic for several hours, with crews leaving the scene around 1:30 p.m.
Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies and representatives from the state Department of Environmental Conservation also responded Tuesday.
"The most important part was the driver," Bean said, "he was able to walk away uninjured."
Via AP StoryShare
