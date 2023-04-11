Funding toward a new campground and other improvements to tourist attractions, promoting events and paying speakers and musicians are some of the tourism grants the Delaware County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on during Wednesday’s board meeting.
According to a resolution on the board’s agenda, the Tourism Advisory Board reviewed the proposals submitted under the tourism promotion and development grant program and recommended 44 proposals totaling $144,623.
“It is surprisingly hard to manage requests for funding with the due diligence of utilizing taxpayer funds,” county Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said. “The Tourism Advisory Board takes the responsibility of selecting projects that will directly impact the tourism industry by attracting visitors to the county, particularly for overnight stays, quite seriously and tries to hold projects to a high standard.”
The money for the grants comes from the hotel occupancy tax and is given to nonprofit organizations around the county. The groups can apply for grants in the following categories: arts and culture, major capital improvements, community celebrations, minor capital improvements and promotion/marketing.
According to a spreadsheet supplied by Nealis outlining the applications, not all of those that applied would receive grants, including the town of Delhi which requested $25,000 to help buy playground equipment. Of the $212,523 requested, $144,623 was approved by the tourism board, the spreadsheet said.
“This is a matching program, so whatever an applicant requests for a project they have to at least match it equally with other funds,” Nealis said. Nonprofits will contribute an additional $540,000 to the economy to complete their projects, Nealis said.
The biggest grant, $23,860, will be given to the Blue Deer Center in the town of Middletown, the spreadsheet said. The center will use the grant money and $51,250 to build a campground equipped with bathroom/shower facilities and a covered picnic area, the spreadsheet said.
Grant funding of $4,700 would also go to help the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum pay for lighting repair and replacement in the Warwick Railroad Car. The Catskill Revitalization Corporation would use $5,000 to put new electric service in a dining train car.
Other nonprofits that would receive grants if the resolution is approved include: West Kortright Centre, Tri-Town Theatre, Livestock Foundation, Hancock Community Education Foundation, Catskill Mountain Club, Colchester Historical Society, Catskill Water Discovery Center, 4 Towns Forward, Franklin Stage Company and Roxbury Arts Group.
Nealis said this was the first round of funding. “We are currently in the process of reviewing grant applications for for-profit businesses,” he said, and the board expects to give $100,000 out in grants. “Later in the year, up to $260,000 will be reviewed for use by the Tourism Promotion Agency for the county,” he said.
