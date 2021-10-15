Vaccinated Canadians will once again be able to drive into the United States, starting in November. Northern New York businesses are looking forward to that.
The border has been closed to non-essential Canadian traffic for more than 18 months due to the pandemic, although vaccinated Americans have been able to travel North since August.
Republicans and Democrats, who had been frustrated by the Biden administration’s lack of reciprocity, applauded the announcement that came late Tuesday night.
Local leaders are optimistic that Canadians, who were typically a major part of the North Country’s border communities, can give the economy a much-needed jolt.
“On any given day, you could be driving around Plattsburgh and you could see a sea of Canadian license plates,” said Michael Cashman, supervisor for the town of Plattsburgh.
The area surrounding the downtown core of Clinton County’s largest city is the Champlain valley’s major hub for people-centric industries like retail, restaurants, and lodging.
Many patrons of those establishments were Canadian, until the pandemic closed the border in 2020. Cashman says businesses are cautiously optimistic cross-border travelers will return when the border reopens next month.
“That will be something that is very welcome back into the Plattsburgh area,” he said.
Canadians are also a major contributor to the region’s tourism industry, docking boats at Lake Champlain marinas and hiking in the Adirondacks.
Although the border will not reopen in time to salvage the summer season, Cashman said the tail end of fall leaf peeping season and the winter will also bring opportunity.
“Many Canadians use Plattsburgh as a launching point to even experience Lake Placid, they’ll stay in our hotels and take day trips down to Lake Placid,” Cashman said.
He also said the airport in Plattsburgh is a popular point of departure for snowbirds and short-term travelers from the border area.
However, all that will depend on Canadians meeting the regulatory requirements and actually deciding to cross the border.
Just like Americans going north, only vaccinated Canadians will be allowed through.
Many parts of Ontario and Quebec now have vaccination rates well above the North Country, which could serve as a potential deterrent.
Via AP StoryShare
