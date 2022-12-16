The town of Hartwick announced it has launched a new town website.
The old website was designed in 2008 and it "had an old look and feel," Town Board Member Jason Blaske said. "It was difficult to update and the host was difficult to work with."
He said it was also difficult to navigate and some of the URLs were not secure. The website also wasn't in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he said.
The board approved designing a new website in May and went out to bid for the project, Blaske said. The new site, www.hartwickny.gov, officially went live on Monday, Dec. 12, a media release said.
The website was designed by website creator and artist Chloe Bohorquez, who is certified to create ADA compliant websites, Blaske said. The new site is interactive with the town's Facebook page, so if a news item is uploaded on the website, it automatically is uploaded on the Facebook page, he said.
Blaske said another improvement with the new website is the "integration with the new calendar on the homepage. Residents can see when the town meetings are and there is a Zoom link to the meetings. There is a link to all the meeting documents, which is required by open meetings law to be available 24 hours before the meeting."
The website links to videos of Hartwick town meetings, along with links to the town's various committees, departments, town laws, minutes and local officials.
"One of the biggest challenges was getting the records, the minutes of past meetings formatted to the new site," he said. Minutes from 2008 through 2022 can be accessed on the site.
The website is designed with Google security, which allows each town official access to an official email, he said. "Everybody was using their personal emails for government business," Blaske said. "Government email is subject to" Freedom of Information Act requests. The new emails will also allow a more seamless transition when a new town supervisor is elected. "All of the contacts will still be in the system," he said.
Visitors to www.hartwickny.gov will find numerous areas of interest, including a history of Hartwick, photos from the collections of Hartwick citizens and officials, and the latest news involving the town, the release said. The town is asking residents to submit photographs and other images to be included on the website to https://tinyurl.com/4ddub68w.
The website links easily to Hartwick’s official Facebook page, while also connecting to the Kinney Memorial Library, the Fire Department and the town’s various recreational activities, the release said.
As in the past, Hartwick citizens will be able to pay water and tax bills online through the website, and also contact the town clerk.
