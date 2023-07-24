The town and village of Walton have collaborated to create a park along the west branch of the Delaware River.
The park is behind Family Dollar and near the county Department of Public Works garage along Water Street in the village, and is accessible via the boat launch parking lot.
“We want people to know it’s here and come and enjoy it and get some exercise,” Walton Town Clerk Ronda Williams said.
Williams said previous town supervisor Charlie Gregory envisioned the park in 2018, and “it’s finally coming into reality.”
The park has a pathway, which measures .45 miles and is ADA accessible, Stephen Dutcher, code enforcement officer for both the town and village, said.
The pathway around the park is made with is crushed stone and Walton Mayor Ed Snow said the future plan is to pave the pathway if the town and village are successful in receiving a grant. “The town and the village are applying for a joint grant of $100,000 to finish the project,” he said.
The park has picnic tables and benches near the river and the goal is to add more benches that are secured to concrete slabs, Williams said. There is a picnic table near the boat launch and another under some trees. “People come here to eat lunch or go fishing,” she said. She said she takes her grandchildren to the park to watch fish jump in the river and sees children playing soccer in the field on the weekends. There is also a bench that is a prime bald eagle watching area. Across the river, there is a dead tree that a bald eagle visits most days, Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta said.
“How many places can you go and watch bald eagles?” Snow asked.
Dutcher designed and built a covered bridge spanning a ditch to give visitors easy access to the park from the parking lot. In addition to spanning the ditch, it spans the town and village property, Williams said.
The ditch was dug to carry water from a new culvert under Water Street from Veterans Plaza as part of a $7 million flood mitigation project the local flood commission completed, Snow said. The commission received funding from the Army Corps of Engineers and state Department of Environmental Conservation for the project. In addition to Veterans Plaza, Breakey Motors in the village was torn down and the riverfront park was created.
The new park is a reclaimed flood plain, Dutcher said. People walking along the path of the park can see remnants of a previous flood as there is asphalt wedged in the trunk of a sycamore tree.
For several years, the county would dump fill in the site where the park is now, Cetta said. The town paid LaFever Excavating to remove 55,000 cubic feet of fill to lower the level of the ground by almost 10 feet. “We haven’t gotten the final bill, but it’s around $50,000,” Cetta said.
By removing the dirt, it will reduce the amount of water on Delaware Street by one foot during the next flood. Snow said the flood mitigation projects have helped, as the last time there was a major flood, Dec. 25, 2020, there was no water on Delaware Street. “It proved all the money spent was worth it,” he said.
The town used part of the $233,640 American Rescue Plan Act funds it received to build the park, Williams said. The town completed four projects using ARPA funds. It turned the cold storage building at the highway garage into a warm storage, bought a generator to be installed at the Baptist church to use as a shelter, and repaired Veterans Plaza. Snow said one of the village’s wells failed and the village used all of its funding to drill a new well.
