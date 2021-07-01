ALBANY — Restaurants and taverns are expanding their seating and their hours as pandemic restrictions continue to ease, but many New Yorkers are continuing to drink at home.
Sales at beer and wine and liquor stores across New York jumped during the first year of the pandemic and plummeted by even greater percentages at sit-down establishments. The two may be balancing each other out: Industry figures show only small changes in overall sales from year to year.
Several alcohol retailers told The Gazette this past week that their sales have remained strong even as the COVID-19 crisis that fueled their sales boom subsided.
Restaurant owners, meanwhile, learned that one of the lifelines the state extended to them during the worst of the pandemic — permission to sell alcohol to go — would be revoked.
Scott Wexler, executive director of the Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association, said the trends are not favorable.
“During the pandemic, restaurants and bars lost almost 60% of their liquor sales while liquor stores saw a 39% increase in sales,” he said. “Since many observers believe the pandemic didn’t cause change [but] accelerated it, we’re unsure what share of those lost sales we’ll recapture and what share the liquor stores have stolen from us.”
On-premise alcohol consumption (at a restaurant, tavern or other commercial establishment) was limited or even halted in many places during the pandemic, leaving off-premise consumption (at a private residence or public space) as the alternative.
National sales figures compiled by the industries indicate slightly less beer, slightly more distilled spirits and slightly more wine was sold in 2020 than in 2019.
New York state data on taxable sales are organized by type of seller, not type of goods sold. So it doesn’t indicate how much more beer and hard seltzer supermarkets sold or how many fewer cocktails and shots restaurants sold in 2020 because alcohol is a small component of their overall sales.
But most sales at beer stores and wine and liquor stores are alcohol, so data on their taxable sales is more clear-cut.
The sales tax year aligns precisely with the first year of the pandemic in New York — March 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021. Taxable sales at these specialty retailers in that period were 23% higher than in the 2019-2020 sales tax year.
PRODUCERS’ PROBLEMS
For the many local craft beverage producers, the economic impact of the pandemic has depended heavily on their primary sales channel. Those that have their own canning equipment, or have access to it through contract, have done well thanks to the increased sales of cans and bottles.
Those that relied on sales of draft beer at their taprooms, or on tap at restaurants and bars, were hit hard.
“Alternative models of getting their beer out had to be made,” said Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association. “Brewers with canning lines didn’t have much of a problem.”
About a dozen breweries have shut down statewide since the pandemic set in, he said, and 26 have opened. Because opening a brewery is a two-year process, there’s likely to be a drop-off in grand openings of new breweries in the near future: The ones that opened amid the pandemic already were in the process when the crisis began, and the crisis may have put a damper on plans for new breweries.
The sharp increase in retail sales of cans and bottles for off-premise consumption appears to be mostly offset by the decline in on-premise consumption.
Nationwide, beer sales decreased by 2.9% and sales of distilled spirits increased by 5.3% by volume in 2020 compared with 2019, according to trade groups for the respective industries. Assorted estimates are offered for wine sales in 2020 but none indicate a major change.
Wexler at the Restaurant and Tavern Association said his members have a long road back.
He said via email: “Since the Assembly and Senate failed to pass legislation allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to go and the state carved most restaurants out of the Small Business Recovery Grant Program, we’re entering the recovery with one hand tied behind our back.”
