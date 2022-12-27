State Police announced all businesses checked during an underage drinking initiative in Otsego County on Dec. 21, were in compliance.
According to a media release 14 businesses were found to be in compliance. They included two Worcester businesses — Sunoco on state Route 7, and Stewart’s Shop on Main Street; the Mirabito Quickway on Main Street in Schenevus; and the following Oneonta businesses: Pyramid Liquors on Chestnut Street, Broad Street Liquor on South Main Street, all three Mirabito Quickways on state Route 23, Speedway on state Route 23, Red Apple Kwik Fill on Chestnut Street, Speedway on Oneida Street, Valero on Oneida Street, Speedway on Main Street, and Oneonta Beer Depot on Main Street.
During the underage drinking initiative, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth if asked, the release said. When asked for ID, they must show their real ID. All New York state driver’s licenses are horizontal if the license holder is over the age of 21; if the license holder is under the age of 21, they are vertical.
