State Police announced they are still looking for a missing Massachusetts man near Canadarago Lake.
According to a media release, troopers are continuing their search to locate Frederick Mayock who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on Oct. 22.
Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was last seen assembling a kayak, which is pictured, at about 12:30 p.m. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied, the release said.
Over the weekend, the State Police helicopter, drones and Underwater Recovery Team searched the area, the release said.
Investigators are asking the public, who live or have businesses near Canadarago Lake and near the boat launch on state Highway 28, to review security or surveillance footage from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22, that show the white kayak.
Anyone who has video of the kayak is asked to contact the State Police at 607-561-7400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.