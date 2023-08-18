State Police Troop C announced four arrests were made during an underage drinking sting in Delaware County Aug. 15.
During the operation, 26 businesses were checked, the release said. During the detail, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth if asked, according to a media release. When asked for ID, they must show their real ID. All New York state driver’s licenses are horizontal if the license holder is older than 21; if the license holder is younger than 21, the license is vertical.
The four businesses that were reportedly not in compliance were: Carroll and Carver Wine & Spirits at Main Street in Sidney; Breakey’s Liquor Store at Bridge Street in Walton; Mirabito Quickway at Main Street in Franklin; and Country Store at State Highway 30 in Roxbury. The clerk at each of the businesses that sold alcohol to the minor was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor, the release said.
The businesses that reportedly complied with the law were:
Sidney: Smiley’s Convenience Store at W. Main Street; the Mirabito Quickways at W. Main Street and Delaware Avenue; and Maria’s Convenience Store at Union Street.
Walton: Liquor & Wine Emporium at Delaware Street; Speedway at Delaware Street; Valero at Delaware Street; and Sunoco Country Store at Delaware Street.
Delhi:- Speedway at Main Street; Sunoco County Store at Kingston Street; Mirabito Quickway at Elm Street; and Delhi Liquor Store at Main St.
Stamford: Stewart’s Shops at Lake Street and Sunoco at Harper Street.
Hobart: Mirabito at Main Street.
Grand Gorge: Sunoco at state Route 23 and 30.
Margaretville: Sunoco at Main Street; Margaretville Liquor Store at Main Street; Speedway at state Route 28.
Arkville: A&R Country Store at state Route 28.
Fleischmann:s: Fleischmanns Supermarket & Liquor, and Sam’s Country Store at Main Street.
