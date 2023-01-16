State Police said a Grand Gorge man was arrested after he allegedly stole money from his employer.
According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska, troopers from the Stamford barracks responded to the Roxbury Country Store on Sunday, Jan. 15, for the report of an employee stealing an undisclosed amount of cash. While en route to the store, troopers were told the employee, Patrick T. Combs, 24, had left the store in a vehicle. A trooper observed the described vehicle traveling north on state Route 30 and also saw the vehicle swerve over the double yellow line on several occasions, Dembinska said. A traffic stop was initiated and the trooper observed impairment. Combs performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested.
Also during the traffic stop, troopers found cash and proceeds from the store in his possession, Dembinska said. Troopers also found more than 16 ounces of cannabis in Combs' possession. In New York, anyone 21 or older is legally able to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis for personal use.
Combs was transported to the Stamford barracks where he was evaluated by a State Police drug recognition expert. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, third-degree criminal possession of cannabis and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, both misdemeanors.
Combs was processed and issued appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear at to the Roxbury Town Court on Feb. 1.
