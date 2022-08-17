State Police said they helped locate a missing woman in the town of Middletown on Aug. 12.
Troopers were dispatched at about 6:45 p.m. for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia, a media release said.
Numerous troopers, State Police K-9, state Forest Rangers, fire and EMS personnel responded to the area, the release said. A drone was also used in the search.
The woman was found in a heavily wooded area off Huckleberry Hill Road and sustained minor injuries. She was turned over to EMS and transported to Margaretville Hospital for further evaluation, the release said.
