Troopers hold underage drinking initiative in Chenango, Otsego counties
State Police held underage drinking initiatives in Chenango and Otsego counties and announced two businesses in Otsego County sold alcohol to minors.
According to a media release, two people were arrested during the initiative in Otsego County on Oct. 28. Alcohol was sold to a minor at Mirabito in Richfield Springs and Apple Mart in Cooperstown. An appearance ticket was issued to each clerk who sold alcohol to the minor.
Ten businesses were in compliance. They are: Parkview Liquors, Speedway and Stewarts Shop in Richfield Springs; Cooperstown Wine & Spirits, J&J Wine & Liquor, Mirabito, Rudy’s Liquor Store, and Stewarts Shop in Cooperstown; Kelly’s Liquor Store in Springfield Center; and Mirabito, in Cherry Valley, the release said.
All businesses checked Nov. 1, during an Underage Drinking Initiative in Chenango County were in compliance, the release said.
The 10 businesses in compliance were: Stewart’s Express and Smiley’s Stop N’ Shop in Guilford; B&W Wines & Liquors, Smiley’s, Sunoco/Country Store, Mirabito and Speedway in Bainbridge; Afton Country Store, Mirabito Quickway and Snake Bite Liquors in Afton.
During the initiative, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operative(s) who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth if asked, the release said. When asked for ID, they must show their real ID. All New York State driver’s licenses are horizontal if the license holder is over the age of 21; if the license holder is under the age of 21, they are vertical.
