State Police said a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the town of Sherburne.
According to a media release, troopers from the Norwich station responded to a crash at about 6:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
An investigation revealed Robert W. Allen, 57, of Oneida, was driving west on state Route 80 near Rexford Falls when he struck a pedestrian, who was standing in the roadway and wearing dark clothing, the release said. Allen immediately stopped and flagged down another vehicle to call 911.
Members of Sherburne EMS and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, the release said.
Megan E. Mikalunas, 30, of North Norwich, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, the release said.
