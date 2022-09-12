An Oneonta man was charged with attempted murder after State Police said he fired a shotgun in a residential area Saturday.
State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Sidney investigated a disturbance call on Sept. 10 along state Route 7 in the town of Unadilla, Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska said in an email. During the investigation, Troopers found that Tadd A. Sherwood, 35, of Oneonta discharged a round from a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person.
Sherwood was charged with second-degree attempted murder, a class A felony, Dembinska said. During the investigation, it was revealed that as a convicted felon, Sherwood was not allowed to be in possession of guns. He was also charged with six counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned at Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on no bail, she said.
