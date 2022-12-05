State Police announced a woman from Rome, N.Y. was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Columbus Monday morning.
According to a media release, State Police at Norwich responded to the accident at approximately 11 a.m. Dec. 5, along state Route 8 in the town of Columbus.
A preliminary investigation revealed a tractor trailer and a van were both traveling south on state Route 8, the release said. The driver of the tractor trailer was making a right turn onto County Route 25 when the van struck the rear of the tractor trailer.
The passenger of the van was pronounced deceased on scene, the release said. The driver of the van, a male from Lee Center was airlifted to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse and does not appear to have life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer, a male from Sherburne, did not report any injuries.
Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit all responded to the scene. The roadway was reopened shortly before 3 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation. The police have not released the names of the people involved in the accident.
