State Police said a town of Sharon woman was arrested after she threatened to use a shotgun during a dispute.
Troopers responded to a home in Wright, for the report of a domestic dispute involving a shotgun at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, a media release said. The investigation determined that during a verbal disagreement, Jessica M. Valetutto, 40, displayed and threatened the use of a shotgun. No one was injured, and the firearm was never discharged.
Valetutto was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors. She was arraigned at the Wright Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Her return date was not given by the police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.