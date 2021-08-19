Personnel from the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division appear to be among the troops protecting the American evacuation from Kabul.
Video circulating on social media shows a group of heavily armed Army troops at the Kabul Airport.
In a video tweeted by Afghan television network TOLO News, about a dozen U.S. troops are shown setting up a machine gun position and taking cover on the tarmac behind cargo pallets. Some appear to be wearing 10th Mountain unit patches
A spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division said he was not authorized to comment. Fort Drum’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team and 10th Sustainment Brigade, both based at Watertown's Fort Drum, began a nine-month rotation in Afghanistan near the beginning of 2021.
An emergency deployment of 3,000 ground combat forces was announced late last week to assist with the ongoing withdrawal, composed of a combined force of U.S. Marines and Army soldiers.
But as the security situation deteriorated, President Joe Biden's administration added thousands more personnel, including a brigade of paratroopers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.
"I was asked to authorize, and I did, 6,000 U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan for the purpose of assisting the departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate our Afghan allies and vulnerable Afghans to safety outside of Afghanistan," Biden said in a national address on Monday.
The president went on to say that those forces are being used to secure Hamid Karzai International Airport and oversee air traffic control operations until the evacuation is completed over the coming days.
The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that American troops killed two Afghans at the Kabul airport in self-defense.
Several hours later, U.S. military officials reportedly reached a deal with the Taliban to allow the evacuation to continue from the airfield without interference.
Gut-wrenching scenes emerged from the facility, now the last option for anyone seeking to flee, as thousands of Afghans sought to escape the country now almost entirely under Taliban control.
Throngs of people jammed runways, attempting to get on planes leaving the country. At least three fell to their deaths after attempting to hold on to the outside of the departing aircraft.
The crew of an Air Force cargo jet was hailed as heroes after taking off with about 640 Afghan civilians in a plane normally designed to lift 130 people. The flight landed safely in Qatar.
Via AP StoryShare
