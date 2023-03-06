Trout Unlimited Inc. received a state Water Quality Improvement Project grant to replace an undersized culvert in the town of Colchester, to improve water quality and expand aquatic habitat, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.
According to the project description on the state Department of Environmental Conservation website, “The project will reconnect over a mile of aquatic organism passage in the Upper Delaware River watershed.” The cost is expected to be $166,632, the description said.
The grant was part of Hochul’s announcement that approximately $110 million was awarded to 86 projects through two grant programs to improve water quality across the state, a media release said. The programs support projects that will help protect drinking water, combat contributors to harmful algal blooms, update aging water infrastructure and improve aquatic habitat in communities statewide. More than $90 million of the funding will support water quality improvements in Environmental Justice communities that have been disproportionately impacted by environmental pollution.
The grants were administered by the DEC, the release said. The WQIP grant program funds projects that directly improve water quality or aquatic habitat, or protect a drinking water source, the release said. Supported in part by the state’s Environmental Protection Fund and Clean Water Infrastructure Improvement Act funding, WQIP projects include municipal wastewater treatment upgrades, non-agricultural nonpoint source abatement and control, land acquisition projects for source water protection, salt storage construction, aquatic connectivity restoration and marine habitat restoration.
