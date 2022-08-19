Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to vote in the state Senate and Congressional primaries and to fill the Congressional seat vacated by Antonio Delgado when he assumed the lieutenant governors position.
Everyone registered to vote and lives in the current 19th Congressional District can vote in the special election. That includes every voter residing in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. The candidates on the ballot are Pat Ryan, of Gardiner, on the Democrat and Working Families lines, and Marcus Molinaro of Red Hook, on the Republican and Conservative lines.
The winner will be sworn into office on Aug. 24, and will fill out Delgado’s term through the end of the year.
The boundaries of the 19th Congressional District will change beginning Jan. 1. There is a Democrat primary in the new district between Josh Riley of Ithac, and Jamie Cheney of Millerton, which are on opposite sides of the new district. The winner will face Molinaro in the Nov. 8, general election.
Ryan, who doesn’t live in the newly-drawn district, will run for the new 18th Congressional District in November’s election.
The new 19th Congressional district includes all of Delaware and Chenango counties and the Otsego County towns of Hartwick, New Lisbon, Pittsfield District 1, Morris, Laurens, Milford, Butternuts, Unadilla, Otego and Oneonta and the city of Oneonta. The district stretches from Columbia County to Tompkins County.
Schoharie County and the Otsego towns of Plainfield, Richfield, Springfield, Exeter, Cherry Valley, Edmeston, Burlington, Otsego, Middlefield, Worcester, Pittsfield District 2 and Maryland are in the new 21st Congressional District. The 21st District also includes all or part of
There is a Democrat primary in the 21st District between Matt Putorti of Whitehall, and Matt Castelli of Saratoga Springs. The winner will face incumbent Elise Stefanik in November’s election.
Also on Tuesday, there will be a Republican primary for the 51st state Senate District. The new 51st Senate District includes all of Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie and Sullivan counties, the Chenango County towns of Greene, Coventry, Afton, Bainbridge, Oxford, Guilford, Norwich and the city of Norwich and parts of Broome, Tioga and Ulster counties. State Sen. Peter Oberacker of Schenevus will face Terry Bernardo of Rock Hill in Tuesday’s primary.
The rest of Chenango County is part of the new 53rd Senate District where State Sen. Joseph Griffo of Rome is running unopposed.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Early voting can also be done until Sunday, Aug. 21.
