Two brothers have been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of on Oneonta resident on Memorial Day.
According to a media release from the Oneonta Police Department, Terry DeCutler, 31, of Sidney, and Nicholas DeCutler, 34, of Unadilla, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Memorial Day stabbing death of Kaleb O'Neill, 24.
Both men were arraigned in city of Oneonta Court by Judge Robert Gouldin and remanded to the custody of the Otsego County sheriff, police said. The case is pending court action and the men have been issued a return court date of Wednesday, June 22, police said.
The charge of second-degree murder is a class A-I violent felony and is punishable by a maximum sentence of life without parole.
Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said Monday, the department became aware of the brothers through "leads developed through our investigation."
He said the department pursued more than 160 leads in the case that led to the arrest.
"As with any investigation, we will exploit any lead we receive, whether its cellular data or social media posts," he said.
Witzenburg said the department was "able to get several images from the area" where the stabbing occurred, including "some images that are important to the investigation."
He said he was "very limited" as to what he could say, including what the relationship between the brothers and O'Neill was due to the ongoing investigation.
However, he did say the police were not looking for additional suspects "at this time."
Police and EMS providers were called on Memorial Day, May 30, to a report of a stabbing in an alleyway behind 189 Main Street in the city of Oneonta. They found O’Neill, suffering from stab wounds. Despite attempted lifesaving measures by first responders and emergency medical personnel at A.O. Fox Hospital, O’Neill died from his injuries, the release said.
Police from several agencies were unable to immediately locate suspects.
State Police officers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Major Crimes Unit, Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit assisted OPD in the criminal investigation, the release said. By June 16, the release said, the suspects had been identified and were "ultimately taken into custody."
The Otsego County Sheriffs Office, Otsego County District Attorney’s Office and Sidney Police Department also assisted in the investigation, the release said.
Police are asking anyone with additional information on the investigation to contact the Oneonta Police Department Detectives Division at 607-432-1111.
