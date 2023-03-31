For brothers Codie and Brandyn Nichols, 28 and 23, staying close to home led to starting a business.
Earlier this year, the Otego natives launched Nichols Spray Foam Insulation, offering closed-cell spray foam, open-cell spray foam, cellulose and rockwool insulation services.
“We both worked for another local company, but that was 99% traveling and we were on the road five days a week,” Codie Nichols said. “So, it was pretty much us just not wanting to be away all the time and out of town. I just had a baby last year, so I wanted to be home more, so we formed the business right in the beginning of January.”
The two-man company, Nichols said, offers “basically all insulation.”
“We do spray-foam cellulose, which is the blown-in insulation, and batt insulation, which is the traditional, pink, roll-up stuff that you normally see.”
Though not new, Nichols said, the business’ titular service has cost and energy-saving benefits.
“We do start to finish insulation, and the spray foam (is better),” he said. “For one, it adds 30% to your structure, as far as being structurally sound, because it adds stiffness to your building. It is basically the newest type of insulation, but it’s been around a quite a while. And closed-cell foam is going to seal every nook and cranny. It’s not like there are any gaps in your insulation, and it’s going to be a really big difference as far as a sound barrier and it’s definitely going to help your electric bill, as far as heating and cooling.”
And the time for spray-foam insulation, Nichols said, is approaching.
“It is a little harder to do spray foam in the wintertime, just because of the temperature, but all other insulation is year-round for installs,” he said. “We’ve done three spray-foam jobs start to finish and we’ve done a 2,500-square-foot blown-in insulation job and we’re still scheduling right now … but I would say we have at least five or six definite jobs when the weather gets a little better.”
Clients, Nichols said, are mainly residential, with homeowners pleased by the results.
“So far, (the feedback) has been good,” he said. “Right now, since we’re so new, it’s a lot of word-of-mouth and people we know. Between the both of us, we know quite a few contractors or people who know other people.”
Nichols said he plans to grow the business, while keeping family and proximity as priorities.
“Hopefully, we’ll eventually travel at least the 607 area,” he said. “Not crazy far, but like an hour to an hour and a half from home. We’re just kind of hoping that it takes off enough that we can make it a 100%, full-time family business. I have another brother that isn’t involved, but, in the future, it would be nice to have all three of us in on it and working together. (Brandyn and I) have been together, between this and our old jobs, probably close to five years, and we pretty much do everything else together when we’re not at work.”
For more information or to get an estimate, find “Nichols Spray Foam Insulation, LLC” on Facebook or call or text 607-267-3549.
