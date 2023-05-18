United Health Services announced it will close its primary care office in Oneonta on July 28.
Patients of the clinic were notified the week of May 15, Amy Shaw, director UHS Communications and Marketing, said in an email.
"The physicians from that practice, Andrea Hoag, DO, and Kelly Butler, NP, will be leaving UHS this summer to pursue other opportunities," Shaw said. "After careful consideration, UHS has made the difficult decision to close the UHS Primary Care Oneonta office."
The building at 179 River Street also houses the UHS Pediatrics Oneonta office, which will remain open, Shaw said.
"We are working with patients to establish care with alternative primary care offices within the UHS system as well as working to relocate team members from Oneonta to other UHS practices," Shaw said.
For a complete list of UHS Primary Care locations, visit www.nyuhs.org.
