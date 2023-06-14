The village of Unadilla hosted its 72ndFlag Day Parade, Wednesday, June 14. The holiday commemorates America’s adoption of its first national flag on that date in 1777.
The parade is presented annually by the Unadilla Fire Department. Unadilla Fire Department Chief Tyler Post said, while rainy conditions affected attendance, there was “still a solid turnout.”
“We’re just glad to see people here and to continue the annual parade,” he said. “It’s a part of our heritage and it represents the United States of America and how we got to where we are. It means a lot to us to continue this parade and make Unadilla and the surrounding communities proud.”
This year’s event was organized by retired member, Karl Struble.
“I was in the fire department for 30 years and, in that time […] I was involved in the Flag Day Parade,” he said. “[This] is our 72nd consecutive year. We used to claim that we were the longest-running Flag Day parade, but we did some research and there are a couple other places that have had one just as long. So, now the claim is to ‘one of the longest-running.’”
Struble said parade planning begins shortly after Christmas, ramping up in the “past two weeks.”
“I went into an honorary position … but a couple years ago, they said, ‘Can you help with the parade?’ Then, last year, they became very shorthanded, so they said, ‘Can you come run it?’,” he said. “It’s quite an involved job, and now you have to […] get permits from the state and from everybody. It’s connecting with all the other fire departments – there are 15 to 20 departments marching – and it’s a lot of communications and paperwork.”
Participating fire departments were joined by municipal trucks, Girl and Boy Scout troops, Little League teams, the Unatego Central School band and more.
Struble said maintaining such traditions while highlighting the meaning of Flag Day is important.
“I was born and raised in Unadilla […] and it’s unfortunate that, for smalltown USA, they’re going by the wayside,” he said. “Anything like this brings a little publicity back to it and it gets [people] more involved; that’s why I’ve hung in there.
“I’ve done this for a long time,” Struble continued, “and probably three-quarters of people can’t tell me the date (of Flag Day). It may sound corny, and I’m an old boy, but we need to have a little more American spirit out there. Everybody loves it and wants to know when it’s going to be, so it’s something they look forward to. We want to keep this thing going, because it brings that spirit back to the people, not just for Unadilla, but everywhere. We do everything we can (to ensure its continuation) and I can’t remember ever missing a parade. It brings the flag to the forefront. We get so busy in our world today … and kids don’t realize what it represents. My biggest thing is to make sure it stays in the forefront all year long, with all it’s gone through and all our troops go through to keep it raised.”
Attendees Sandy and David Stoy, of Otego, said they, too, find value in continued tradition.
“We (attend) when we have kids that march […] and we’ve got our great-grandson marching with the Little League,” Sandy Stoy said. “It’s a community thing and it brings people out, supporting the organizations that are involved. Our kids used to be in the band when they were in high school, and with the schools (of Unadilla and Otego) combined, it is just natural to support each other.”
“We normally come every year,” David Stoy said. “It’s a great tradition and it’s the longest-running (Flag Day parade). I think it’s something that should be celebrated a lot more in this country.”
Struble noted that he hopes such events also shine a light on volunteerism.
“All these (firefighters) are volunteers; they leave their jobs and go do it and there’s no pay involved,” he said. “People don’t realize. We’re so shorthanded and we’ll take all the help we can get, which is why I’m doing this; I’m not going out anymore to fight fires, but this keeps them in the forefront, and they can always use help.”
For more information on the Unadilla Fire Department, contact Struble at 607-267-3821.
