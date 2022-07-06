VERMONTVILLE — Curt Stager’s scholarly demeanor cracked on July 4th when he spread three small plastic baggies of soil on three graves of Black Adirondackers at Union Cemetery on state Route 3.
Stager didn’t know any of the people personally. They all died in the late 1800s. But in researching their lives, Stager, a Paul Smith’s College biology professor, said he’s become immensely respectful of their fights for freedom for all Americans, on the battlefield, or at home.
He had just traveled 5,000 miles to learn about their lives and brought symbolic handfuls of earth from the south to lay at their gravesides on Monday.
Stager told the two dozen people gathered in the cemetery to look away if they didn’t want to see a grown man cry as he placed sandy dirt, from a Maryland plantation, on the grave of a man who fled there to find freedom in Vermontville.
He brought with him soil from a soldier’s grave in New Orleans, which he sprinkled over the grave of a woman buried in Union Cemetery — reuniting a mother and son in death.
Stager shed tears when he emptied dirt from a Florida battlefield over the nearby grave of a “hero” who fought there.
Stager and his wife, Kary Johnson, returned from a 5,000-mile road trip to see civil rights, Civil War and slavery landmarks around the South last week.
“It was mind-boggling and heart-wrenching and inspiring,” Stager said.
They visited sites where the Black Adirondackers buried in Union Cemetery lived, fought or were enslaved.
He said he connected with their stories and learned how their stories connect to today.
Stager said Monday’s gathering was “totally impromptu.” They returned from their road trip earlier than planned and he figured the Fourth of July was a good time to recognize a piece of American history in Vermontville.
When the people were alive, people in this country were seriously debating whether enslaving them was good or bad. That’s how different it was back then, Stager said. But he added that the roots of racial issues today can be traced back to those days.
Stager said that in the 1800s, “monied interests” in New York — people who made lots of money off of slavery — were invested in suppressing the Black vote and maintaining slavery in slave states. New York officially abolished slavery on July 4, 1827, but the state implemented a law requiring Black men to own $250 in property to have the right to vote here. To skirt the exclusionary law, abolitionist Gerrit Smith granted hundreds plots of land in the area to Black men around the state in the 1840s, securing them the right to vote.
In all, Stager said Smith gave away more than 100,000 acres to 3,000 Black New Yorkers.
In recent months, Stager has been mapping all 3,000 lots, learning about the people who owned them and digging up their life stories.
“Half of Franklin, North Elba, St. Armand and Bellmont were Black-owned,” Stager said.
But their stories are not well known. Stager said a book centralizing the information doesn’t exist ... yet. He said that aspect of Adirondack history is just starting to be rediscovered now.
Stager said there is a lot of misinformation and lost stories about Black Adirondackers. He referred to author Alfred Donaldson as a “pseudo-historian” whose accounts of the Black families who moved to the Adirondacks to farm and raise families are inaccurate or incomplete.
“He says that they were lazy, incompetent, that it was a failed colony, all these terrible things,” Stager said.
Gerrit Smith and John Brown’s dream was to create a multi-racial community in the Adirondacks to be a model for America. It didn’t work out exactly as planned. The land was not good for farming. Over time, the families let the land revert back to taxes and many plots became the state land that surrounds the area today.
But Stager said several dozen Black families moved to the properties they owned, and some chose to stay and make the land profitable.
While Donaldson has a High Peak named after him, Stager said he doesn’t know of any land form named after the Black people whose stories he misrepresented, save for two — “N-word Hill” and “N-word Brook.”
He said he wants to get those places renamed after the Black families whose legacies he said are ignored by these racist names.
At the end of the gathering, Stager led the group in a rendition of the Union Army marching song “John Brown’s Body.” Plucking at a banjo and with a chorus of voices behind him, Stager, said Morehouse likely marched to this song.
The song ended with the refrain “His truth is marching on.”
“It is,” Stager said.
Via AP StoryShare
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.