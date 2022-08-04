COOPERSTOWN — The Verona Quartet, described as one the most exciting interpreters of the string quartet literature, will perform at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Lake Street as part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival’s 24th season.
According to a media release, the Veronas, whose name pays homage to William Shakespeare and represents the ensemble’s commitment to storytelling through music, will bring their signature luminous sound and delicate craftsmanship to regale Cooperstown audiences.
Recent winners of the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, the ensemble has garnered top honors at nearly every significant chamber music competition in recent years, offering new and compelling interpretations of lesser-known works alongside well-loved classics.
Their Cooperstown program will feature Puccini’s relatively unknown gem Crisantemi, Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18 no. 1, and Dvorak’s eternally beloved “American” Quartet.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. There is a $2 service fee per phone order.
Audience members must show proof of vaccination, including a required booster shot for those who are eligible.
